Radiate Church fighting food insecurity in Elgin

Members of the church spent their Saturday afternoon making meals and distributing them from the Elgin Town Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, S.C. — A church in Elgin spent their Saturday making meals and distributing them out to those in need.

"This all started back in the COVID-19 pandemic when we were locked down and since then the need is as strong because of today due to inflation," Nicholas Anderson with Radiate Church's outreach program said. "We serve 350 meals, this is to anyone in the community that's in need."

Not only are they making meals for people to pick up, but they also have those in the community who are willing to take the food to other areas in the town.

"We also have for today for example 150 pre-ordered meals picked up by various residents in the community, and they are delivered to those who are either ill, don't have the means of transportation to get down here," Anderson said.

Jennifer Mitchell is one of those drivers who fill up her car and takes the food to seven different places.

"It's awesome to be able to give, for them to be able to bless me, to bless others," Mitchell said.

While hitting the road and spreading these meals out, most people driving through Elgin might not realize how great the need is in this community.

"When people think of Elgin they think oh it looks great to look at this town, their homes, this community, it doesn't look like anyone is in need of anything, and that may be true like I said in town but that's not the case if you travel a block outside of town, where the dirt roads and developments are that's where the need is greater at in those areas," Mayor Melissa Emmons said.

Emmons hopes these events are helping feed the community.

"This community when you see people coming together to work to take care of a need to service in the community," the mayor said.