BATON ROUGE, La. — Raising Cane’s has been named the champion of chicken tenders.

The fast food chain known for chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and special Cane’s sauce, has been given the award for “Best Chicken Tenders.”

The designation comes courtesy of Thrillist, which ranked the best chicken tenders at fast food joints across the country “based on their tenderness, breading, seasoning and overall deliciousness.”

How did Raising Cane’s climb to the top?

Thrillist said “each bite is impossibly tender, dripping clear, non-grease juices immediately after you crunch through the breading. … The chicken here is king.”

Their iconic “Cane’s Sauce,” was also honored by Thrillist as the third-best dipping sauce overall, behind Chick-fil-A's sauce and Culver's Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce.

Which other restaurants made the top chicken tenders list? Here are the top five, according to Thrillist:

Raising Cane’s Popeyes Culver’s Chick-fil-A Long John Silver’s

Raising Cane’s opened its newest Northeast Ohio location in Rocky River last month. You can also find Raising Cane’s restaurants in Strongsville, Kent, Brooklyn, Lakewood, Canton and Youngstown.

The chain got its start in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, back in 1996. The company now has more than 490 restaurants throughout 27 states.

