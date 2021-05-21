x
'We got a little ahead of ourselves': Really yellow Bojangles violates city code

The entire building is wrapped to look like the fast-food restaurant's iconic Big Bo Box.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to miss the super yellow Bojangles off of Independence Boulevard. So hard to miss the City of Charlotte noticed it's actually a code violation.

"We got a little ahead of ourselves in our excitement to make a store look like our beloved Big Bo Box," a Bojangles spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. "Really, we were just trying to have a little fun and see if our fans would notice. We're glad to hear they did."

In case you haven't seen it, the entire building is wrapped in a giant sign, like a vinyl wrapping you would see on a vehicle. 

That type of building wrapping is in violation of the city's sign ordinance which said signs like that can only cover 10% of the wall face and only 25% of the window space.

In turn, the city's code enforcement issued a violation notice on April 28 which gives the owners about a month to correct the color in order to be no longer in violation. That deadline is now looming. 

"We are working with the city of Charlotte, and all signage in violation will be removed in the allotted timeframe," the Bojangles spokesperson said.

If Bojangles misses the May 31 deadline, it would be subject to a $50 citation and may be subject to additional citations until the violation is corrected. A second citation would cost $200 and a third citation would be $500 for each violation.

Not to miss the marketing opportunity and media attention, the Bojangles spokesperson did mention, "you should encourage your viewers to come by and see it before we take it down."

