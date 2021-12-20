Recipe: Chef Kevin Belton's Homemade Egg Nog

Nothing brings back my Christmas memories like homemade Egg Nog! So I'm sharing my recipe with you to make your holidays a little sweeter.

NEW ORLEANS — Homemade Egg Nog

6 large egg yolks

1⁄2 cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups milk

1⁄2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 kosher salt

1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract

Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together in a medium bowl until light and creamy.

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream, milk, nutmeg, and salt. Stir often until mixture reaches a light simmer.

Add 1 big spoonful of the hot milk to the egg mixture, whisking vigorously. Repeat, adding 1 big spoonful at a time, to temper the eggs. Once most of the hot milk has been added to the eggs, pour the mixture back into the saucepan on the stove.

Whisk constantly for just a few minutes, until the mixture is just slightly thickened, or until it reaches about 160 degrees with a thermometer. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

Pour the eggnog into a pitcher and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled. It will thicken as it cools. If you want a thinner, completely smooth consistency, you can add the entire mixture to a blender with 1 to 2 tablespoons of milk and blend until smooth. Store homemade eggnog in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.