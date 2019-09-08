I will admit, I was skeptical.
Chick-fil-A sauce is nearly perfect. Something as simple as mixing together some mayonnaise, mustard, barbecue sauce and a few other things could not possibly turn into the magic that is that yellow gold.
But this turned out shockingly delicious.
In fact, of all the copycat recipes I've tried, I think this one is the closest to the real thing.
Start making your own Chick-fil-A sauce at home so that you can use it on basically everything and so that you can satisfy the cravings that always seem to come on Sundays.
Homemade Chick-fil-A Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 2 Tbsp BBQ sauce (a smoky sauce tends to work best)
- 1 Tbsp yellow mustard
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp lemon juice
Instructions:
- Whisk together all of the ingredients.
- Enjoy!
Recipe originally from House of Yumm.
