Reese's announces peanut butter cup pie for Thanksgiving; quickly sells out

Thanksgiving just got a little bit better for those lucky enough to get one.
Credit: The Hershey Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reese's released its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-size Thanksgiving pie.

The nine-inch peanut butter and chocolate dessert weighs in at 3.25 pounds.

"Reese’s knows when you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving Dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert – so we created the dessert everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

Only 3,000 pies were available for purchase on Hershey's website at $44.99.

As of Monday afternoon, the pie was already sold out on the website.

