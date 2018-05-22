The famous Hersey Company has released its new Reese's-themed candy, bar, and it looks just as delicious as it sounds.

The "Reese's Outrageous" Bar features the brand's trademark peanut butter stuffed with caramel and Reese's Pieces, all coated in delicious milk chocolate.

A post shared by @ reeses on May 14, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

To celebrate the occasion, the company is planning to give away a candy lover's dream: A year's supply of Reese's products and $10,000.

In order to win, Reese's fans will have to share social media posts of themselves being "outrageous" in expressing their fandom. For example, the contest was inspired by Ohio native Jon Ernst, who posted a photo of himself in an entire bathtub of Reese's candy.

Reese's eventually reached out to Jon, and set up an entire "Reese's Oasis" in his backyard.

A before and after of Jon Ernst's viral post and his over-the-top REESE'S experience.

The Hershey Company

Entries can be posted on either Twitter on Instagram through June 1. They MUST contain the hashtags #ReesesOutrageous and #Contest.

© 2018 WKYC