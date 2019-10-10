COLUMBIA, S.C. — Restaurant Week Columbia officially began on Thursday, Oct. 10, and will run through Sunday, Oct. 20.

The ten-day event offers Midlands residents the opportunity to sample some of the best cuisines that participating area restaurants offer -- often at special value-added prices. It also gives the restaurants a chance to show off their culinary skills with multi-course meals.

This year, Restaurant Week Columbia is giving diners a chance to win restaurant gift cards with the #Passport2Yum. Pick up a #Passport2Yum at a participating restaurant and order off the Restaurant Week special menu. Then, have the server stamp your passport, snap a photo of the stamped passport and follow the instructions on the passport for your chance to win.

There are more than 50 restaurants in the Columbia area offering deals for lunch and/or dinner. Check out the list -- and make a reservation -- at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com