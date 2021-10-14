Eateries from all across the capital city are preparing for restaurant week after a year off from the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Times have changed since COVID began, but restaurants participating in South Carolina Restaurant Week are determined to persevere - to the joy of foodies across the state.

The 2021 celebration of all things delicious, which began on Thursday, is being held for the first time since the pandemic began. Unsurprisingly, that means it's a great chance for restaurants to show off amazing cuisines - and for hungry patrons to dig in.

"We're offering a three-course menu and three select wines" Zander Giles a manager and server at Za's said.

And that's just one example.

The return of a very in-person event, however, also has a few new options. Some restaurants have adapted to the pandemic and are allowing carry-out services or drive-thru.

"You can come in, get them right from the front door, we can do curbside and bring them right to you, we try to make it as many avenues possible to keep everyone as safe as possible," said Matthew Williams, the operations manager for Lizard's Thicket.

Organizers are hoping the event will be a win-win for participating restaurants and customers, providing fantastic meals for an affordable price.

Communications manager Lenza Jolley for the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association also hopes the variety - everything from American to French, Mexican Fusion, and even local breweries - will be a big draw as well.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association is hosting the event which will last through Oct. 24. Discounts and promotions will be the theme of the two-week-long event.