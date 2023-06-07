x
How you can help Richland County and Harvest Hope

You can help by dropping off food at numerous locations.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County and Harvest Hope Food Bank  are coming together in June to tackle hunger and food insecurity in the Midlands. 

June is #HungerAwarenessMonth, and this year's campaign theme is "Hunger Doesn't Take a Vacation." 

From June 1st to June 28th, county leaders and Harvest Hope are asking the public to donate non-perishable food items to one of their many locations they have set up across the county. 

Here are the following locations for drop-off:

2500 Decker Blvd.- Decker Center

2020 Hampton St.- Administration Building 

400 Powell Rd.- Public Works

7525 Broad River Rd.- Utilities 

1701 Main St.- Judicial Center

 

