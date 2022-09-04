South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp

In addition to the one shop making the top 20 list, two others in South Carolina are also in the top 100.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders.

The main list includes 20 shops across the country from San Francisco to New York. But the big towns don't get all the glory. Rounding out the 20 best is a North Charleston drive-thru coffee stand that, according to Yelp, is known for its "wild and wacky" flavors.

Lodi Coffee has everything from a coffee with peanut butter and jelly flavoring to a cold brew reminiscent of French toast, the listing says. And one Yelp reviewer chosen for inclusion in the last says customer service at the location is on par with its drinks.

The stand has a five-star rating at 157 reviews and is located at 2210 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

While Lodi is the only South Carolina shop that made the top 20 listings, two others did make the top 100.

If you find yourself in Indian Land, South Carolina, Yelp recommends making a stop at Burr & Berry Coffee located at 1221 Transformation Lane. The coffee shop has an overall Yelp rating of five stars out of 85 reviews. Top reviewers recommended the shop's coffee while also bragging about its customer service and overall aesthetic. It takes the 69th spot on the list.

And if you find yourself in the Lowcountry, Yelp reviews suggest you may find yourself with a burrito as well as a coffee. As the name suggests, Java Burrito Company, considered the 83rd best-rated coffee destination, serves up some food as well. With 719 reviews, Java Burrito has a four-and-a-half-star rating overall, and more than a few people pairing tortilla-wrapped food with a cup of joe. It's located at 1000 William Hilton Parkway Suite J6 in Hilton Head.