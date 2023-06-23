SC Farmers: Don't forget to register for WIC Farmers' Market training session

Upgrade to payment process makes it easier for WIC recipients to purchase farm fresh goods and farmers to receive payment faster.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina farmers: if you currently participate -- or would like to participate -- in SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)'s Women Infants & Children (WIC) Farmer's Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), you are reminded that you will have to sign up for a mandatory training session about upcoming improvements to the checkout process.

Beginning on July 1, the FMNP will transition from paper checks to electronic shopper cards and mobile app. This new form of payment will allow farmers to receive payments faster by direct deposit and streamline the overall checkout process for WIC participants.

All participating farmers in FMNP must register for one of the two scheduled training classes, which can be attended in-person or virtually. Registration must be made at least two days before the preferred session at scdhec.gov/FarmersMarket. If you are a farmer who would like to join FMNP, contact DHEC at 1-800-922-4406 for more information.

In-person training classes will be 9:30 a.m. to noon at:

July 11 at DHEC, Peebles Auditorium, 2600 Bull St., Columbia

July 12 at Pee Dee Research & Education Center, 2200 Pocket Rd., Darlington

Online training dates are 9:30 a.m. to noon:

July 18, 2023 (online only; register at least two days in advance)

July 20, 2023 (online only; register at least two days in advance)

DHEC manages the state’s WIC program, which provides nutrition education and supplemental foods for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children under five who qualify for the program. The FMNP provides WIC participants with benefits to purchase fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs.