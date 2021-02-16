Spread the Love peanut butter drive returns to Harvest Hope

Columbia food bank hopes to collect 15,000 jars of peanut butter by the end of February

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Spread the Love peanut butter drive at Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia. This year the organization hopes to collect 15,000 jars of peanut butter for distribution to the Midlands community that it serves.

Peanut butter is one of the most requested food pantry items at the food bank because it's kid-friendly, has long shelf life and is a great source of protein.

In 2020, Harvest Hope set a goal of collecting 1,000 jars of peanut butter and with the support of local businesses and community members, over 10,000 jars of peanut butter were collected by the end of the month. Based on that success, Harvest Hope's goal this year is to collect 15,000 jars.

Community members wanting to donate jars of peanut butter can drop off donations at the locations listed below. Since glass can break easily, Harvest Hope appreciates your donations of plastic jars of peanut butter.

Harvest Hope, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia

Mattress Firm, 368-A Harbison Blvd., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 3300 Forest Drive, Columbia

Mattress Firm, 8504 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 4732 Devine St., Columbia

Mattress Firm, 5416-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Mattress Firm, 5449-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington

803 Realty, 5599 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Donations can also be made through Harvest Hope’s Amazon Wishlist and online at www.donate.harvesthope.org. For a donation of $15, you can help provide 8 jars of peanut butter.