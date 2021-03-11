Starbucks announces new holiday drink, red cup designs

Customers can purchase them starting Nov. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ‘Tis the season for Starbucks fans.

The company announced Wednesday the return of its holiday drinks, food and cups coming this week.

Starbucks is rolling out a new drink, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. This will be the company’s first-ever, non-dairy holiday coffee beverage on the menu.

The traditional seasonal drinks, including Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, will also return to the menu.

In addition to the drinks, Starbucks will be selling a new holiday food item, the Reindeer Cake Pop. The cake pop will join the other holiday favorites, such as the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Snowman Cookies on the menu this year.

Starbucks also announced four new designs for its red holiday cups. The designs this year are Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Holiday Light and Candy Cane.

“Starbucks red cups are a portal to holiday joy,” said Associate Creative Director Suzie Reecer. “Any time you're holding the cup, we hope that it's just filling you with the excitement of the season and reconnecting with friends and family.”

Tomorrow, let's holiday our hearts out. Holiday drinks arrive at Starbucks on Thursday, November 4th. ✨ (US & Canada) pic.twitter.com/MAAJ6n1FfS — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 3, 2021