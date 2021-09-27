x
Food

Starbucks giving away free coffee for National Coffee Day

Customers are encouraged to bring in a clean, reusable cup for a free pour of Pike Place.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this May 29, 2018, file photo, a barista reaches for an empty cup at a Starbucks, commonly referred to as the original Starbucks, in the Pike Place Market in Seattle.

INDIANAPOLIS — National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Starbucks is celebrating by giving customers the best gift: free coffee.

The coffee chain is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. The original store, in Seattle's Pike Place Market, opened in 1971.

Customers will be able to get a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee in stores. The offer is not available when ordering in the drive-thru lane or on the Starbucks app.

Customers should bring in a clean, reusable cup — up to 20 ounces — to get the free pour. The offer is only for hot or iced coffee and does not include cold brew or Nitro. Supplies will last a limited time.

