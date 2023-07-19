Summer P-EBT program accepting applications

If a child was approved for free or reduced price meals at the end of the 2022-2023 school year they are eligible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A program to make sure kids don't go hungry in the summer is now open for parents to apply.

The Summer Pandemic EBT program is available to families who receive free or reduced school lunch.

According to the Department of Social Services, there are 500,000 students throughout the state who could qualify for the program.

“We know that children are very expensive to feed and we want to provide this resource to South Carolina families," said DSS director of communications Connelly-Anne Ragley.

If a child was approved for free or reduced price meals at the end of the 2022-2023 school year or attended a school that participated in the Community Eligibility Provision, they are eligible.

The agency says first, there is action parents must take in order to secure their benefits in September. Parents need to go online and verify their mailing addresses through the DSS online portal.

“So far as of this morning we’ve had over 10,000 students have had their addresses verified and so we want to make sure that there are no delays in parents receiving these cards," said Ragley.

Purchasing rules are the same for SNAP benefits and the cards are accepted anywhere that accepts SNAP.

The deadline to apply is August 10.