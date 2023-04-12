National Farmers Market Week: How and where to get fresh fruits and vegetables in South Carolina

The first full week of August is designated National Farmers Market Week. Here's a list of farmers markets in the Midlands and what's in season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first full week of August is traditionally designated National Farmers Market week to celebrate locally grown produce and food items. This is the peak of the growing season in South Carolina, so get out and about to take advantage of the fresh fruits and vegetables that are being harvested now.

Local farmers' markets occur almost every day of the week in the Midlands. Here's a list of what's open and when so you can find the closest to you or check out a new market in a different area.

TUESDAYS

Sandhills Farmers Market. 2-6 p.m. or dusk, 900 Clemson Rd., open through October 31

WEDNESDAYS

The Market at Richland Library , 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly St., open through October 2023. Customers will need to bring their own bags for purchases

, noon-6 p.m. under the covered tent in the lot next to Richland Mall on Beltline Blvd. Open through November Blythewood Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd.

THURSDAYS

Owens Field Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. outside Hunter-Gatherer Hangar

SATURDAYS

Soda City Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the 1300-1600 blocks of Main Street, Columbia, open year-round

, 9 a.m. to noon, 906 Broad St., Camden, open through November 19 Irmo Farmer's Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Irmo Community Park, 7507 Eastview Dr., Irmo

The Market at Icehouse, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion, 107 West Main St., Lexington, open through September 30

OTHER MARKETS

Cayce Farmers Market , 2329 Charleston Hwy., Cayce. The seasonal market opened on March 28, open seven days a week. Boiled p-nuts are a specialty.

Another way to access fresh produce is to sign up for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share. CSAs allow you to purchase a share of the crops grown on a local farm. You pick the share size (usually small, medium or large), the frequency (some are weekly, monthly or full season with different subscriptions for spring and fall harvests), your pick-up location, and pay in advance. This is a great way to support local growers and producers and take advantage of locally grown foods.

Bushels and Bags Farm , Ridgeway

, Ridgeway FoodShare has Fresh Food Boxes and a No Cook Box option, including produce that doesn't require cooking before eating. Each Fresh Food Box has a recipe card with suggestions on using the produce in the box.

St. George, has pick-up locations in Columbia, Irmo, Lexington, and Orangeburg. Hollywood/Rose Hill CSA features produce from Organically Rowland and Greenleaf farms.