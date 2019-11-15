Some people start their day with a cup of coffee, but you can soon start your day with a bowl of Twinkies!

America's favorite creamy, cakey, golden sponge pastry will soon be transformed into a bowl of small, golden crunchy bites.

Hostess and Post Consumer Brands announced on Wednesday that it will be releasing a Twinkie cereal by late December.

Sure, it will be sans cream, but it's promised to taste just as good as the original thing, if not better!

"[It] replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite," a press release said.

It's expected to hit Walmart shelves, costing you only $4 a box, according to People.

This won't be the first time Hostess is changing the way you enjoy their sweet treats. Late last year, it released its famous honey buns and donettes snack as a cereal.