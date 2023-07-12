Urban Churn launches 'America's spiciest ice cream' which requires waiver to try

Using peppers clocking in at 9 million Scoville, this ice cream is not to be taken lightly!

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania-based company, known for its unique flavors, is taking a different approach to a traditionally cold treat.

Urban Churn announced Wednesday that it will launch one of the spiciest and most dangerous ice creams to be consumed in the Americas called Frozen Inferno.

This dessert is made from peppers clocking in at 9 million Scoville- to give some context, that's about 2,300 times hotter than tobacco, so this ice cream is not to be taken lightly.

To test an individual's spice endurance, a minimum age of 18 and a signed waiver is required.

To kick off National Ice Cream Day, Urban Churn is offering free samples to a select number of braze individuals this Sunday, July 16 at the creamery's new Carlisle location between 1-2 p.m.

Submissions for those interested in participating can be found here. Only ten people will be selected to participate in the challenge, but those selected will receive a t-shirt and a $30 gift card for participating.