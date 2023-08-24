Over $600K awarded to specialty crop projects in South Carolina from USDA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service has awarded $601,000 of Fiscal Year 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to projects in South Carolina. With this funding, 15 projects will have money to pursue research, enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop products, and create new market opportunities for specialty crop producers in the state.
“The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program helps South Carolina farmers thrive,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “These grants help specialty crop growers reach new customers, expand to bigger markets, and grow more local crops more successfully. It’s a win-win for consumers and agriculture.”
The fifteen projects include:
- 9 research projects at Clemson University aimed at improving production of peaches, eggplants, wine grapes, pecans, chickpeas, and watermelons as well as to initiate the preservation of heirloom vegetable seeds for South Carolina growers.
- a project at Freshlist LLC to enhance specialty crop production and distribution for SC growers through data visualization.
- FoodShare Greenville will use funding to expand its distribution capacity to further support growers and consumers in the Upstate
- SC Specialty Crop Growers Association will offer cost-share reimbursement opportunities to specialty crop growers to offset packaging costs and will offer growers in-person training to improve specialty crop marketability through direct wholesale
- South Carolina Department of Agriculture will use funds to promote state farmer's markets in Columbia, Florence, and Greenville through multiple specialty crop-focused events.
To learn more about the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, go online to ams.usda.gov.