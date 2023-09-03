USDA issues recall of smoked sausages that may contain bone fragments

Hillshire Brands Company announced that approximately 15,876 pounds of smoked sausage products will be recalled due to a potential bone fragment contamination.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today that Hillshire Brands Company will be recalling 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products that could be potentially contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.

The smoked meat and poultry sausage items, which were marketed as being ready-to-eat, were produced on June 14, 2023.

Recalled products in question will bear the establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the packaging and were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The following products are included in the recall:

14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds, "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "Nov 11 23" printed on the front of the package.

Problems were first uncovered when the firm notified FSIS of a previous consumer complaint regarding bone fragments in the product, alongside one consumer complaint directly reported to the organization.

The FSIS confirmed that there has been one oral injury associated with the consumption of this product, and there have been no additional reports of injury or illness.