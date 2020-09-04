VIENNA, Va. — As if restaurants didn't have it hard enough in these times, the owners of Maggios in Fairfax say someone came into their small family business and shoved, punched, and threw food on them.

Vienna Police are investigating the incident at Skorpios Maggio's Family Restaurant, inside a Vienna strip mall, but no charges have been filed so far.

"They threw the food in my face, hit my wife, slapped her, threw her glasses down," owner Chris Maggio said, describing the indent at his beloved Greek and Italian restaurant.

"And I got punched in the head too," Sherry Maggio said. "But you know what? Whatever."

The Maggios said two women in their twenties came in Wednesday looking for forks, knives, salt and pepper, for food they'd bought elsewhere. The Maggios said they gave them what they wanted, but told them that during the pandemic, no one was allowed to eat on the premises.

"So as they were walking out, the one girl said, 'I hope you get the corona!'" Sherry said.

RELATED: Ben's Chili bowl on the Brink: Legendary restaurant fights to survive coronavirus pandemic



The owners posted pictures of the aftermath, with food thrown all over their clothes. They said the women left, but returned with friends.

"Three guys come, very aggressively, 'Who pushed my girlfriend, who done this?' like they're going to beat us up or something," Sherry said. "By that time, the police had arrived and got the situation under control."

Five years ago, a fire nearly burned the Maggio's home to the ground.

"I want to tell this to people," Chris said at the time. "The best things in life, they're not things."

"We're not going to let this get us down," Sherry said. "But if you don't come down to see us, that would be bad," Chris chimed in, with a laugh.

Friends and customers are showing their support for owners Sherry and Chris Maggio, after the bizarre attack.

"Oh, that makes me so mad. What a nice family," one woman said as she left the restaurant with a bag full of food.

The Maggios said they've given police surveillance video of the whole incident. The alleged attackers have not yet been tracked down.

RELATED: 'I just feel very helpless' | Restaurant owner aids laid-off employees



Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.