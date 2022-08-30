Food expiration labels: What they actually tell you

Don't Waste Food SC says expiration labels are "just a suggestion."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Food costs are rising due to inflation. And if you like to eat, you've noticed the increase.

So if you’re trying to save on groceries some tips could help you hang onto them a little longer.

The expiration date you see on your food doesn't always mean you have to toss it out, according to Adah Gorton with Don't Waste Food SC.

"People don’t understand the term expiration date basically is a misnomer. We have a lot of different labels on our food," Gorton explained. "Some say 'use by,' some say 'sell by,' some say 'best by' or 'best if used by,' and they all basically are there for food quality based on what the manufacturer says is peak quality for a product."

The most recent consumer price index shows the cost of food rose 1.3% last month. Shoppers like Gabi Rumph have noticed the price of their groceries increasing.

"Trader Joes was definitely one of the places here in Columbia that you could go and really get a bargain. And now, I mean…" Rumph started. "I mean, I shop at Publix too sometimes and my totals at Trader Joes are usually kind of around the same point."

To make your food last a little longer, you may be able to hold on to it longer than you think. Here are what the labels actually mean, according to Don't Waste Food SC.

Sell by: This date tells the store how long the product should be for sale. Shoppers should buy this food item before the listed date, but don't need to use it before.

Besides the label, Gorton says there are other ways to test if your food is still good.

"I think the best advice is to keep the date in mind, but it’s not a hard and fast rule," Gorton said. "Use your smell test, use your nose, use your eyes. You know when something looks funny or smells funny."

Sometimes, however, Gorton tells me it's good to keep the date in mind. That applies to raw meat, shellfish and eggs, although she says it's still not a hard and fast rule.

Grocery shopper Shabaaz Barksdale said while he does pay attention to the date on his food, he doesn't like to throw it out. Instead, he tries a different alternative.

"There are other alternatives such as freezing your foods and other things I’ve tried as well," he shared. "That’s why folks like me might find deep freezes to be their friends in these types of situations where they do have the expiration dates, but you may be able to push it a little further if you can put things into the freezer."

What else can you do if your food doesn't pass the smell or sight test?

"Come out back and start a compost bin," Gorton suggested. "Just add some yard waste in with it and you can make a good soil amendment instead of having to go buy fertilizer."