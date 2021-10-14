Whataburger could soon be coming to metro Atlanta

The texas-based fast-food chain is known for its burgers and toppings like Hatch Green chiles, jalapeños, cheese, avocado and bacon.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Metro Atlanta may soon be getting its first taste of a popular regional burger chain.

According to 11Alive's partner, the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Whataburger has plans to open its first restaurant in Woodstock.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle said Whataburger plans to open its location at 9766 Highway 92. The property is currently home to the Cherokee Family Medical Center. If the plans go through, the Whataburger would be right next door to a Chick-fil-A.

Right now, there's another Whataburger location in Thomasville close to the Georgia-Florida border.

The texas-based fast-food chain is known for its burgers and toppings like Hatch Green chiles, jalapeños, cheese, avocado, and bacon.