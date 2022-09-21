What's new to eat at the South Carolina State Fair

With more than 90 food stands, here are a few new items to temp your taste buds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of course you love the Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, fried cookie dough and donut burgers or even a big Greek salad at the South Carolina State Fair.

But what to sink your teeth into this year.

Each year new bits of deliciousness are unveiled and this year is no different.

This year at the fair will be introducing.

The "Steak Poutine Sundae" fresh cut fries layered with fresh cheese curds covered in hot gravy and topped with Sirloin Steak.

For those with a sweet tooth Funnel Cakes and Elephant Ears topped with cookies and cream or perhaps some Fried Moon pies. Yes Moon Pies will be available in both chocolate and original banana.

And to quench your thirst this year Watermelon Iced tea.

Also this year the Fair will again be doing the 'Lunch Brunch'. Pop in and out of the S.C. State Fair for lunch with a special lunch bunch ticket, available from noon-2 p.m. each weekday (except Wednesday, Oct. 12). Pay your entry fee and receive a refundable $20 ticket. Return to the ticket booth with the ticket by 2 p.m. to get your money back.