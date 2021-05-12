WIC allowance for fruits and vegetables gets seasonal boost

Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program temporarily increases Cash Value Benefit from June 1 to September 30.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Participants in South Carolina's Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) will soon see a temporary increase in Cash Value Benefits (CVB), enabling them to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Beginning June 1 and continuing through September 30, CBVs for eligible women and children will increase from $9-11 per month to $35 per month. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The law allows for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to temporarily increase the amount of CVBs for the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

The timing also coincides with the height of the growing season in South Carolina when a wide variety of produce is available. WIC families can shop at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers across the state. The program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5, and provides nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.