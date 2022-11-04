Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story

The woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat.

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat.

Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink.

The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's to either have the restaurant cook the BBQ longer, serve her something else off the menu or give her a refund. Cooke said none of these things happened after she talked with the owner of the restaurant.

Debbie Holt, owner of Clyde Cooper's Barbecue, said she did offer the customer a different meal, but Cooke refused.

