Buy a burger, get a ring: What a new $25,000 food offering from the Braves this season will get you

ATLANTA — Looking to get your hands on an limited edition World Series Championship ring from the Atlanta Braves? You're in luck!

The Battery and Truist Park have announced that -- yes! -- a world championship ring can be all yours with the simple purchase of a burger.

Just know that burger with set you back $25,000.

According to a release, this decadent meal features a half-pound Waygu beef patty on a Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with "cage free pan fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli."

Add on a side of parmesan waffle fries and that's what we call luxury!

But, let's say dropping thousands of dollars for just one plate puts a strain on your wallet?

Thankfully, there's a second -- more affordable -- option that'll just set you back about $151.