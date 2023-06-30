Longtime West Columbia mayor, council member Bobby Horton dies

Former Mayor Bobby E. Horton has died. City officials said he leaves behind a lasting legacy of public service and numerous achievements on behalf of the city.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A longtime public servant and former mayor of West Columbia has died.

City officials announced Thursday that former Mayor Bobby E. Horton had died at 87. Horton was mayor of West Columbia from 2004 to 2011 and 2015 to 2019. He was also on the city council from 1977 to 1989.

"During his 24 years of service to the City of West Columbia, he exemplified unwavering commitment, a tireless work ethic and an unyielding dedication to the betterment of West Columbia," the city said.

The city said Horton moved to West Columbia in 1965 and worked for SCANA Energy Natural Gas for 37 years.

The city said Horton was also an "integral part" of building the Lake Murray water treatment facility in the 1980s, making West Columbia the county's largest wholesale water provider. He was also credited as a West Columbia Beautification Foundation charter member. He was instrumental in developing Carraway Park, West Columbia Interactive Art Park, and Meeting Street Artisan Market. The city added that he also advocated for the extension of the Riverwalk Park.

The city said Horton was particularly interested in enhancing infrastructure, public services, and the local economy.

"His unwavering advocacy for smart growth and sustainable practices has helped position West Columbia as a model city in our region," the city said in its statement.

In addition to these duties, the city said Horton served voluntarily on numerous boards and that his legacy would extend "far beyond his achievements."

"I am incredibly grateful for all that Bobby Horton has done for our city during his long service, and for me personally," Mayor Tem Miles said. "I know of no better public servant and no better man than Mayor Bobby."

City administrator Brian Carter described Horton as a dear friend and mentor.

"He enabled city employees to accomplish lasting improvements for West Columbia," Carter said. "His support for city employees and city leadership will continue to inspire us as we serve West Columbia."