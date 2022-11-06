A free marriage retreat in Alaska for wounded law enforcement officers and their spouses

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is known for helping in crises worldwide. They also help law enforcement couples strengthen their marriages.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A North Carolina-based ministry is helping law enforcement couples take a free trip to Alaska.

When a natural disaster happens, you've probably heard us talk about the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. They've been around the world helping folks recover physically and spiritually from crises.

Now, they're helping law enforcement couples rebuild and strengthen their marriages.

The Rapid Response Team's Law Enforcement Appreciation Program (LEAP) began the Marriage Resiliency Retreat in 2021. Nineteen couples attended the Alaskan retreat for the first year and six couples renewed their vows.

At least one spouse has to be in law enforcement to attend the retreat. In addition, the retreat is for officers who have been injured on the job or suffered trauma. All expenses, including accommodations, airfare and activities, are covered by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association through donations.

The marriage retreats are underway once again this year, with 16 couples heading to Alaska for one week over the summer.

Today is the first day of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Program marriage resiliency retreat in Alaska. Please pray... Posted by Billy Graham Rapid Response Team on Friday, June 17, 2022

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said the getaway provides Biblically-based encouragement from chaplains, time for recreation and personal reflections in the midst of a unique and beautiful setting.

“The opportunity to discuss our situations with others and feel comfortable was so important. I never felt so welcomed, loved and respected. The worship and classes were amazing. This brought me closer to the Lord. My marriage is stronger and this has been the best trip of my life," said a spouse who attended LEAP Alaska.

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said the retreat is a way to give back to wounded officers and their families.

“I want these officers and their spouses to know that we appreciate their sacrifices. They deserve our support and our gratitude. We started offering this retreat to encourage them in their marriages and in their service. I want each one to know that we are standing with them—and, most importantly, that God loves and cares for them and their family," Graham said.