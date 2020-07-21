Free produce brings new hope to Midlands during pandemic

Columbia's Reconciliation Ministries is giving out 30,000 pounds of fresh produce every Thursday, through the end of August.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Everyone in the Midlands is welcome to get a box of free food at Columbia First Nazarene on Thursday mornings.

"We've got 30,000 pounds of food that we are giving out every Thursday, until the end of August, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.," said Pastor Trevor Mosley, Men's Program Manager with Reconciliation Ministries.

The food distribution is made possible by the partnership between two faith-based organizations: Reconciliation Ministries and Convoy of Hope.

Reconciliation Ministries is a residential recovery and discipleship program founded on biblical principles for men and women seeking treatment from substance abuse. The organization is located in Columbia.

Convoy of Hope is an international, humanitarian-relief organization based in Springfield, Missouri. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, they've partnered with over 2,000 organizations across the country and distributed more than 45 million meals.

"A lot of people have been impacted in a different way. Whether that be through their job or being furloughed and with kids not being able to go to school or different summer programs. It changes everything," said Andrew Caudle with Convoy of Hope.

One of the pastors with Reconciliation Ministries reached out to Convoy of Hope about supplying food. Caudle says once all the vendors were in place, they were able to help Reconciliation Ministries.

Pastor Mosley hopes this food distribution brings positive change not only to the community, but to the recovering addicts who are serving and helping hand out boxes.

"2 Corinthians 5:17 says that 'if any person is in Christ, they are a new creation.' And as a addict, all you ever did was take care of 'me.' Narcissism. Self-centered," said Pastor Mosley. "Now there is an awesome shift that takes place going from it’s all about me, to it’s all about everyone else."

For everyone involved, it's not just about a box of food. It's also about hope.

"In a time that can be dark for so many, it’s a time that we can really be a light and bring hope. Hope is a powerful thing," said Caudle.

Mosley echoed those sentiments saying, "It's been our heart, our burden to bring hope during a time that is not that hopeful."

By the end of August, Reconciliation Ministries will have given out over 250,000 pounds of food.

Pastor Mosley says everyone is welcome, no matter their financial status.

Columbia First Nazarene is located at 901 St. Andrews Road.

Non-profit organizations can also reach out to Reconciliation Ministries about receiving pallets of food boxes.