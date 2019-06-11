It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas. The cable channel's full Countdown to Christmas lineup officially begins Sunday, Dec. 1.

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.

Wednesday, November 6

11am/10c The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

12:30pm/11:30c Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:30pm/1:30c Shrek

4:30pm/3:30c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2

6:30pm/5:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

8:30pm/7:30c Disney and Pixar's Monsters University

12am/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, November 7

12pm/11c Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2pm/1c Happy Feet Two

4pm/3c Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

6pm/5c Disney and Pixar's Monster's University

8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Zootopia

12am/11c Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

Friday, November 8

11:30am/10:30c Happy Feet Two

1:30pm/12:30c Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

3:30pm/2:30c Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life

5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Zootopia

8pm/7c High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

9pm/8c Disney and Pixar's Finding Dory

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 9

7am/6c Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits

9:05am/8:05c Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life

11:15am/10:15c Disney and Pixar's Finding Dory

1:20pm/12:20c Disney's Mulan

3:25pm/2:25c Disney's The Princess and the Frog

5:30pm/4:30c Disney's Moana

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c The Little Mermaid LIVE!

8pm/7c The Little Mermaid LIVE! 10pm/9c Disney's The Lion King (1994)

12am/11c Disney's Pocahontas

Sunday, November 10

7am/6c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

7:30am/6:30c Disney's Pocahontas

9:30am/8:30c Disney's Mulan

11:35am/10:35c Disney's The Princess and the Frog

1:40pm/12:40c Disney's Moana

4:10pm/3:10c The Little Mermaid LIVE!

6:10pm/5:10c Disney's The Lion King (1994)

8:15pm/7:15c Disney and Pixar's The Incredibles

10:55pm/9:55c Iron Man

Monday, November 11

11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm/11:40c Disney's Meet the Robinsons

2:45pm/1:45c Disney's Moana

5:15pm/4:15c Disney and Pixar's The Incredibles

7:55pm/6:55c Iron Man

Tuesday, November 12

11am/10c Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:35pm/11:35c Matilda

2:40pm/1:40c Mrs. Doubtfire

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c Home Alone 3

Wednesday, November 13

12pm/11c Mrs. Doubtfire

3:10pm/2:10c Home Alone

5:40pm/4:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20pm/7:20c Pitch Perfect

12am/11c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

Thursday, November 14

Freeform Premiere 12pm/11c Boomerang

12pm/11c Boomerang 2:35pm/1:35c The Holiday

5:50pm/4:50c Pitch Perfect

8:30pm/7:30c Grown Ups

12am/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, November 15

11:30am/10:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:40pm/12:40c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:20pm/3:20c Grown Ups

6:50pm/5:50c Matilda

Freeform Premiere 8:55pm/7:55c Fantastic Mr. Fox

8:55pm/7:55c Fantastic Mr. Fox 12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 16

7am/6c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35am/8:35c Happy Feet Two

11:40am/10:40c Matilda

1:45pm/12:45c Fantastic Mr. Fox

3:50pm/2:50c Home Alone

6:20pm/5:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9pm/8c Disney's Frozen

Freeform Premiere 11:30pm/10:30c The BFG (2016)

Sunday, November 17

7am/6c Happy Feet Two

9am/8c The BFG (2016)

11:35am/10:35c Dennis the Menace (1993)

1:40pm/12:40c Home Alone

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:50pm/5:50c Disney's Frozen

9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Monday, November 18

11am/10c Love the Coopers

1:30pm/12:30c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4pm/3c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

6pm/5c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30pm/7:30c Grown Ups

Tuesday, November 19

11am/10c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:35pm/12:35c The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

2:35pm/1:35c Grown Ups

5:05pm/4:05c Boomerang

7:45pm/6:45c The Blind Side

12am/11c The Truth About Christmas

Wednesday, November 20

12pm/11c Boomerang

2:35pm/1:35c The Blind Side

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c Deck the Halls

Thursday, November 21

11am/10c Marley & Me

1:40pm/12:40c Deck the Halls

3:45pm/2:45c Home Alone

6:15pm/5:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55pm/7:55c Matilda

12am/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, November 22

11:30am/10:30c Tomorrowland

2:40pm/1:40c Scooby-Doo (2002)

4:45pm/3:45c Matilda

6:50pm/5:50c Shrek

Freeform Premiere 8:55pm/7:55c Despicable Me 2

8:55pm/7:55c Despicable Me 2 12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

Saturday, November 23

7am/6c Tomorrowland

10:10am/9:10c Scooby-Doo (2002)

12:15pm/11:15c The Pacifier

2:20pm/1:20c Shrek

4:25pm/3:25c Despicable Me 2

6:30pm/5:30c Grown Ups

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Turkey Drop

9pm/8c Turkey Drop 11pm/10c Mrs. Doubtfire

Sunday, November 24

7am/6c Garfield

9am/8c The Pacifier

11am/10c Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:30pm/12:30c Mrs. Doubtfire

4:40pm/3:30c Rise of the Guardians

6:45pm/5:45c Home Alone

9:15pm/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55pm/10:55c Matilda

Monday, November 25

11:30am/10:30c Rise of the Guardians

1:40pm/12:40c Matilda

3:50pm/2:50c Home Alone

6:20pm/5:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c WRAP BATTLE

Tuesday, November 26

11am/10c Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

1:30pm/12:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

4:40pm/3:40c Iron Man

Freeform Premiere 7:45pm/6:45c Captain America: The Winter Soldier

7:45pm/6:45c Captain America: The Winter Soldier 12am/11c WRAP BATTLE (encores)

Wednesday, November 27

7:30am/6:30c Turkey Drop

11am/10c Paddington

1:05pm/12:05c The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

2:35pm/1:35c Iron Man

5:40pm/4:40c Captain America: The Winter Soldier

8:55pm/7:55c Despicable Me 2

12am/11c Turkey Drop

Thursday, November 28

7:30am/6:30c WRAP BATTLE (encores)

11am/10c Turkey Drop

1pm/12c Mrs. Doubtfire

4pm/3c Despicable Me 2

6pm/5c Home Alone

8:30pm/7:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c Fantastic Mr. Fox

Friday, November 29

11:00am/10:00c TBD

1:00pm/12:00c Mary Poppins (1964)

4:00pm/3:00c Home Alone

6:30pm/5:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00pm/8:00c Shrek

12:00am/11:00c Happy Feet Two

Saturday, November 30

7am/6c The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

10:15am/9:15c Mary Poppins (1964)

1:30pm/12:30c Deck the Halls

3:35pm/2:35c Arthur Christmas

5:40pm/4:40c Shrek

7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause

9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 2

11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Home Alone (IMDB)

Sunday, December 1

7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9:05am/8:05c Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas

1:15pm/12:15c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45pm/1:45c The Santa Clause

4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause 2

6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9pm/8c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30pm/10:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, December 2

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c The Muppet Christmas Carol

11am/10c Wrap Battle

12pm/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05pm/1:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

4:15pm/3:15c Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

New Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 3

7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby

11am/10c The Preacher's Wife

1:40pm/12:40c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40pm/1:40c Rise of the Guardians

4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 4

7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11am/10c Rise of the Guardians

1pm/12c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2pm/1c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4pm/3c Home Alone

6:30pm/5:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas 12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, December 5

7:30am/6:30c Holiday in Handcuffs

11am/10c Wrap Battle

12pm/11c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30pm/11:30c Unaccompanied Minors

2:30pm/1:30c Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35pm/3:35c Arthur Christmas

6:40pm/5:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, December 6

7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30am/10:30c Home Alone 3

1:35pm/12:35c Arthur Christmas

3:40pm/2:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Frosty the Snowman

8pm/7c Frosty the Snowman Freeform Premiere 8:30pm/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:30pm/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9:30pm/8:30c The Santa Clause

11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 2

1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, December 7

7am/6c Cricket on the Hearth

8am/7c Home Alone 3

10am/9c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12pm/11c The Santa Clause

2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 2

4:10pm/3:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15pm/5:15c Frosty the Snowman

6:45pm/5:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50pm/6:50c Home Alone

10:20pm/9:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1am/12c Wrap Battle

Sunday, December 8

7am/6c Wrap Battle

8am/7c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10am/9c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Freeform Premiere 12pm/11c Prancer Returns

12pm/11c Prancer Returns 2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone

6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20pm/8:20c Despicable Me 2

11:25pm/10:25c Shrek

1:30am/12:30c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, December 9

7:30am/6:30c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12pm/11c Home Alone 3

2:10pm/1:10c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20pm/3:20c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50pm/3:50c Shrek

6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me 2

Season Finale Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 10

7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11am/10c Wrap Battle

12pm/11c The Mistle-Tones

2:05pm/1:05c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10pm/3:10c Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15pm/5:15c Arthur Christmas

8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 11

7:30am/6:30c 12 Dates of Christmas

11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10pm/12:10c Arthur Christmas

3:20pm/2:20c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Same Time, Next Christmas

8pm/7c Same Time, Next Christmas 10pm/9c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12am/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 12

7am/6c The Preacher's Wife

11am/10c This Christmas

Freeform Premiere 1:35pm/12:35c The Perfect Holiday

1:35pm/12:35c The Perfect Holiday 3:35pm/2:35c The Holiday

6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause

8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 2

12am/11c Snow

Friday, December 13

7am/6c Love the Coopers

12:30pm/11:30c The Santa Clause

2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 2

4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45pm/5:45c Home Alone

9:15pm/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55pm/10:55c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, December 14

7am/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9am/8c Arthur Christmas

11am/10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2pm/1c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05pm/3:05c Home Alone

6:35pm/5:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55pm/10:55c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Sunday, December 15

7am/6c Arthur Christmas

9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:10am/10:10c Unaccompanied Minors

1:20pm/12:20c Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25pm/2:25c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause

9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 2

11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

7am/6c Deck the Halls (2006)

9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11am/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45pm/1:45c Rise of the Guardians

4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause

6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 2

2 Hour Holiday Special 9pm/8c Good Trouble

Tuesday, December 17

7am/6c Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30am/7:30c Prancer Returns

10:30am/9:30c Rise of the Guardians

12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

2:40pm/1:40c The Holiday

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 18

7am/6c Prancer Returns

9am/8c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05am/10:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:10pm/12:10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10pm/2:10c Home Alone

5:40pm/4:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, December 19

7:30am/6:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30am/7:30c Snowglobe

10:30am/9:30c 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30pm/11:30c Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20pm/6:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

9pm/8c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story

11pm/10c Rise of the Guardians

1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, December 20

7am/6c Snow

9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)

1pm/12c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3pm/2c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40pm/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:45pm/4:45c Frosty the Snowman

6:15pm/5:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20pm/6:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story

9:20pm/8:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2

11:25pm/10:25c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55pm/10:55c Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns

9:40am/8:40c Arthur Christmas

11:50am/10:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:55pm/11:55c Frosty the Snowman

1:25pm/12:25c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30pm/1:30c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:35pm/3:35c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause

7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 2

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

7am/6c The Holiday

10:15am/9:15c The Santa Clause

12:25pm/11:25c The Santa Clause 2

2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20pm/6:20c Home Alone

9:50pm/8:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30am/11:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 23

7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8am/7c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

10am/9c Deck the Halls (2006)

12pm/11c Prancer Returns

2:05pm/1:05c Arthur Christmas

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone

6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, December 24

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns

11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30am/10:30c Arthur Christmas

1:30pm/12:30c The Santa Clause

3:35pm/2:35c The Santa Clause 2

5:40pm/4:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20pm/7:20c Frosty the Snowman

8:50pm/7:50c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55pm/8:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 25

7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11am/10c The Santa Clause

1:05pm/12:05c The Santa Clause 2

3:10pm/2:10c Frosty the Snowman

3:40pm/2:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)

All times are Eastern.

You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.

RELATED: Lifetime will have 30 new Christmas movies in 2019

RELATED: AMC Networks unveils 'Best Christmas Ever' movie slate

RELATED: All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019

RELATED: Hallmark's Christmas lineup has 40 all-new original movies

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide