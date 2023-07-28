Funeral announced for Newberry Police officer killed in Wednesday crash

Services will be conducted on Monday, July 31, for Lt. Michael C. Wood

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Funeral plans have been announced for Newberry Police Lieutenant Michael C. Wood, who was killed in an accident on July 26.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home in Newberry is handling the arrangements. A service with honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, at Wiles Chapel on the Newberry College campus. Wood was a 1998 graduate of Newberry College and played on the Wolves football team.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Sunday at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, 1721 Saunders St., in Newberry. Memorials can be made to Serve and Connect, a nonprofit organization geared to bringing police and citizenry closer together in the community.

Wood served with the Newberry Police Department since 2003 and earned the rank of Lieutenant in 2017. On July 26, Wood was responding to a call when his police vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of Nance Street and SC-34 around 5:40 p.m. Wood was transported to Prisma Health Richland, where he died from his injuries.