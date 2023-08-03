Program offers after school, summer activities in Lexington

The program is operated by the 501c3, River's Edge Retreat.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Do your kids need somewhere to go after school? Or somewhere to go during the summer? Well a program called Game Changers is attracting families from all across Lexington, SC.

It's an after-school and summer program everyone is talking that's open to kids 4 to 17 years old.

"We want to change the game for young people. So many people, kids are just sitting around looking at their devices, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, whatever, and what we want to try to do is get them out of the house and dwell character in them, Bible verses, just put a spiritual aspect on their life in some form or fashion," Steve Ware, CEO said.

Ware explains that the focus is on mind, body and soul. The program engages the mind through academics, the body through sports like baseball, and the soul through character development, character words and Bible verses.

"My favorite is learning verses. My favorite one is compassion. To suffer together and to want to help a person or people who are going through a difficult time. 1 Peter 8-9: Finally, all of you should be of one mind having compassion for one another," Preston Ware, involved with program said.

The kids a part of this tell me they love it.

"We get to do a lot of fun stuff at the camp," Marquis Duncan said.

The parents appreciate it too, and it's free to anyone who can't afford it.

"It helped me because with my income I cannot pay summer camp with kids and other bills because I'm a single mom with three kids and it's not easy. I don't even have someone who can watch them," Yvonne Songolo, parent said.

The kids do have to meet benchmarks like memorization, community service, good behavior and good grades to stay in the program.

"All the time, (my kids say) mommy when are we going to go to camp," Songolo said.