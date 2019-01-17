ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Business owners in the Orangeburg downtown area express a concern about the lack of people who are visiting Russell street, a major section in the downtown area of Orangeburg.

The experience of the store owners on the street vary from three years to over 30 years, but they all say the same thing, the downtown section of the city is dying.

George Dean, owner of Dean’s LTD, a men’s clothing luxury store, has been a store owner in the community for nearly 50 years.

Dean recalls a time when the area was bustling with traffic but today he says, “Downtown will never be what it once was because anchor stores do not come to the downtown they go to the malls, but we can re-invent ourselves as small town business people to attract other kinds of businesses.”

Candace Robinson, executive director of the downtown Orangeburg revitalization project, and she says her team is aware about the foot traffic problem in the area but says there are plans in place to fix it. Robinson says, “One of the problems we see is that a lot of our buildings aren’t move in ready and they have some problems. So we are developing initiatives and programs to help those owners get those buildings ready for new tenants.

Robinson also mentions that there will be additional community events added to the calendar in hopes to bring more people to the area.