LEXINGTON, S.C. — Back in September we told you about a new store in town that is selling a product South Carolinian's once couldn't buy.

Getting help without the high, that is how the CBD Store in Lexington's manager John Smith explains the product.

"CBD it just comes from industrial hemp all of our products are zero THC," Smith said. "We’ve seen some amazing results with the CBD reducing the inflammation in your body from head to toe. "'

Smith said customers come in with a number of problems including fibermyalgia, back pains all the way to stress, anxiety and depression. Since the store opened Smith said most customers come in about once a month looking for a new way to help treat their conditions.

You can also walk right in, no prescription is necessary.

"Lots of people will either be in the shopping center they’ll come check us out we do have lots of doctors in the area that have sent some of their patients our way not necessarily saying that it is going to work or guaranteeing results of course but we do have lots of recommendations that's how most people come in here by word of mouth."

Smith expects the store to get busier. The Lexington store is off of Sunset Blvd and has everything from edibles and oils to dog treats.

"We can tell you a lot more about it try to clear some of the irregularities you may see online," Smith said. "There’s just a lot of info out there, some of it’s true, some of it’s not. We can kind of guide you through the right direction as to what's best, which everybody is different."

The CBD Store in Lexington just expanded in the Midlands. They just opened another store in Sandhill.