Goodwill's busy summer of donations means more deals for bargain hunters

A spokesperson for the company said the high volume of donations means a lot more inventory in stores.

COLORADO, USA — Goodwill donations are high right now, making for a broader selection for bargain hunters.

That's according to Marketing and Communications Manager Bradd Hafer, who said lines at Goodwill donation centers have been especially long this summer as employees have taken in high amounts of clothing — the No. 1 donation — as well as furniture, housewares, art, collectibles and electronics.

Hafer said the donations have greatly benefited the company's customer base.

"Our current high-volume of donations has created even bigger and broader opportunities for shoppers to land great, one-of-a-kind merchandise at bargain prices," Hafer said..

Hafer said like previous summers, many people showed up at Goodwill with just a few things to donate. But also this summer, people have been pulling up with trucks overflowing with donations, he said.

"People who used to drop off items in their sedan, a donation in the back seat of a car, now they are dropping things off by the truck or trailer-load," Hafer said. "So the volumes have certainly increased, and that's pretty much across all the Goodwill territory."

The donation centers never closed, even though the Goodwill retail stores did shut their doors during the COVID-19 shutdown last spring. The donation centers are considered "essential" for public health and safety.

"One of the interesting twists to COVID-19 has been a lot of folks are homebound," Hafer said. "So they're staring at the same furniture, the same house dynamics — and a lot of them have endeavored to do decluttering projects or home improvement projects. As part of that, they are clearing the clutter from their closets, their cupboards, their crawl spaces and garages. And of course they are wanting to donate those items to a good cause."

Hafer added that that pretty much every day is good for shoppers right now in terms of selection. And on Military Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays and Teacher Thursdays, those special groups can add a 15% discount.