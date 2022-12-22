Did you know this? Don't donate these products to Goodwill

These items can cause danger to customers and employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During the holidays, getting gifts can mean out with the old and in with the new.

Anyone clearing out the clutter and hoping to give back this Christmas will want to keep these items at home when dropping things off to the local Goodwill.

“We appreciate the generosity of the donors that make Goodwill’s mission possible,” Jaymie Eichorn, chief marketing officer of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina said. “By keeping those unsafe items out of your ‘donate’ box, you’re protecting our employees and shoppers. You’re also helping ensure that we get the most value possible from those donated items so that we can continue to serve more than 34,000 people each year.”

Goodwill asks donors not to leave batteries or lightbulbs inside things you donate. Lightbulbs can break easily and batteries can leak toxic chemicals. If you're thinking of donating that old toy or lamp, be sure to toss the batteries and lightbulbs first.

Keep any aerosol cans out of the donation bin as well. Items like spray paint, hairspray, or cleaning supplies come in aerosol cans cannot be sold. Punctured cans can even ignite, causing a major safety hazard. Consider throwing those items away instead.

Don't donate hazardous liquids and materials. Materials like paint, kerosene, propane need a specialized disposal. Drop off those unwanted items Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center in Greensboro, or your local hazardous waste collection center.

It's always unfortunate to find out an item in your household has been recalled, however don't donate these products to Goodwill because of the danger they pose to customers.

Lastly, there are many items that have legal restrictions and regulations like building materials, auto parts, kerosene heaters, and CRT televisions. It's important to follow the legal guidelines of disposal of these products and not donating them to Goodwill.