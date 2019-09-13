CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano and his wife, Brittany Gano, just welcomed the birth of their twin daughters.

Gano made the announcement on his Instagram page Friday morning and said the twins were delivered shortly after midnight.

"My incredible wife @britgano9 gave birth to our two daughters! Everyone is healthy and well," Gano wrote. "My heart is filled with joy and emotions that I cannot even begin to describe. Thank you to everyone for the constant prayers. The Lord has blessed us with these wonderful gifts and I am forever grateful. "

With the birth of the two twins, Gano and his wife now have 5 children, three boys and two girls.

