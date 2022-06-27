Here's how to give a great wedding toast

Getting up in front of a crowd to speak can be nerve-wracking. Add in the emotions of a wedding day means giving a toast can be tricky!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s June, the official start of the summer, and this means summertime weddings.

June, July, and August tend to be popular months to get married.

Being a wedding guest can be fun. But what if you either want or are asked to give a toast? This might be a little nerve-wracking.

A common mistake people make when giving toasts is criticizing themselves before they even start their toast.

They might say:

“I’m not good at giving toasts, but here goes nothing.”

“This isn’t going to be eloquent.”

“I’m gonna try not to make this long.”

Sharing your nervousness and uncertainties about your toast makes the audience unsure of your toast.

If you get emotional during your toast, pause and take a breath to gain control of your emotions and then continue.

If you can’t stop crying, which can happen, then cut your toast short without apologizing.

You can wrap up your toast quickly by saying something like, “Here’s to the happy couple,” or “Wishing you both the best.”

If you wish you could have finished your toast without crying, you can write your final thoughts on a card and send them to the newlyweds.

Here’s one thing to consider if you decide that you’re going to finish your toast. There are physiological changes in your body when you cry.

For example, your voice can crack and sound strained, making it difficult for others to understand what you’re saying.

If people can’t understand you, what’s the point in continuing your toast? Your message will be lost behind your tears.

Here are a few tips to make a great toast:

Remember that toasts don’t have to be long to be great.

Keep your toast short and to the point.

Your toast can be more impactful if you share one poignant moment or story than several.

Don’t assume that all wedding guests will know who you’re talking about in your toast.

When you talk about someone in your toast, mention their relationship with the bride and groom. For example, “Joe, the bride’s uncle …”

