Here are grief group resources you can find in the Midlands

Gulledge explains the most important thing is that people experiencing grief aren't alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grief is an emotion that touches everyone at some point in their life, and it's important to know who we can turn to in times of need.

That's why we need to know about community resources here in the Midlands.

Grief can be all encompassing.

That's how Dr. Delores Gulledge, more commonly known as Dr. Dee describes it.

She is a local thanatologist, which means she got her PhD studying death, dying and bereavement.

She directed the Richland County coroner's care team for 15 years, and got her masters from USC and PhD from Union University.

"My mission and purpose came to be to be for others what I felt like I didn't have," Gulledge said.

Dr. Dee lost her daughter, who was 17-years-old, from a brain tumor in 1990. She tells News 19 she leaned on her faith and martial arts when she first experienced this tragedy because grief groups weren't available to her.

Now, she leads grief groups in the Midlands.

"It takes a lot of courage to step out and to attend a group for the first time," Gulledge said. "Often individuals or families, can be whole families, just experience shock and it's like the world is different. They see the world through the lens of loss. Entire life almost revolves around that loss, all decisions that are made and choices."

Gulledge explains the most important thing is that people experiencing grief aren't alone.

Today you can access grief groups in Columbia through Leeza's Care Connection, Integrative Mental Health, Grief Share at Seacoast Church and Thriveworks to name just a few.

"It seems to me in my personal experience that during COVID because people were staying in and staying home, some of the groups dissolved," Gulledge said.

But now that we've approached the post-COVID era, Dr. Dee tells News 19 she hopes groups will restart again.

"I'm all about helping people pick up the pieces, sort through those pieces, pick out the parts that will serve you now and lets find a way to recreate life," Gulledge said.