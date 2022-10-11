Brooke Hart Jones wanted to get her friend's daughter a doll that represented HBCUs for her birthday, but she realized those didn't exist anywhere on the market.

HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves.

The various skin tones and hair are making young girls and boys feel represented. Even further, the logo on the clothing is making those young girls and boys see themselves in a world of possibilities.

They're called HBCyoU Dolls, and they started out as a product during the pandemic when creator and Hampton University alumna Brooke Hart Jones had to think outside of the box.

In 2020, she wanted to get her friend's daughter a doll for her birthday, particularly one with an HBCU logo on it.

However, Jones says she looked online everywhere and in stores, but couldn't find anything close to what she wanted.

"I even Googled generic or other HBCU schools and couldn’t find it and I’m like, this doesn’t exist? How could this not exist?" Jones said.

"Then, a light bulb went off and I thought, hey, I have to create this brand. There is a need for this. There is a market for this.”

Jones studied finance at Hampton University.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, she says she wanted to get outside of her comfort zone and travel further away to attend college. She says going to an HBCU opened up an entirely different world for her.

“I was fortunate to come from a legacy of HBCUs," Jones said. "It really opened my eyes and motivated me to strive and dream bigger.”

It's not just the dolls. Jones says she also has a line of teddy bears out to represent HBCUs.

Norfolk State University students caught wind of the doll recently in stores.

“Captain of the debate team? Sounds like me,” said NSU senior, Laylah Wilson as she held one of the dolls in the box.

13News Now showed a group of NSU students one of the dolls named "Hope." Her character is Student Body President and takes on leadership roles at her HBCU.

"Hope" isn't the only doll. Jones also created Homecoming Queen and a cheerleader.

Wilson says she wishes she had dolls like this when she was young, but she says they are inspiring students like her to move forward in their college career with confidence.

“I like that it shows Black girl magic," said Wilson. "She’s not just being a queen or a cheerleader, but also being in leadership. Like it says, she’s a Student Body President, which is cool.”

“I think it could change how we interact with each other," said NSU sophomore Narenzo Fleors.

Their friend and fellow NSU student, Kamoni Ricks, agrees it allows younger children to see a world of possibilities become a reality for their future.

“You don’t see many young kids thinking about college," said Ricks. "This is basically her way of encouraging young students of thinking about going to colleges, especially at HBCUs.”

Jones says she hopes people see these dolls not limited to one group of people, but more of a representation of what is possible for anyone.

“There are common core values that this line represents that can resonate with everyone. Education, leadership, service," Jones said. "So, it can resonate and touch all people, but we do want to share the magic of HBCUs as well.”

Jones says she credits a company called “Purpose Toys,” which works to support a community of Black founders, in helping her business grow.