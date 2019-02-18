COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a genetic disease that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement. The disease alters a person's physical strength by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, taking away the ability to walk, eat, or breathe.

SMA is the number one genetic cause of death for infants, which is why Columbia native Keri Johnson has created an event to raise money and awareness.

Johnson spoke with News 19 anchor Brandon Taylor about the upcoming event.

Hayes’ Heroes Evening of Hope will be held Saturday, February 23 at the Country Club of Lexington. The goal of the event is to fund a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. This year's funding goal is $30,000 dollars.

All proceeds from the Hayes’ Heroes Evening of Hope benefit Cure SMA, the leading SMA research organization.

Tickets are $75 for individuals and $125 for two.

Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres, drinks, dancing, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to champion a cure for SMA.