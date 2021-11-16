134 feet of happiness for students at Webber Elementary school

The Capital City Rotary Club helped over 60 kids get new shoes for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Capital City Rotary Club of SC is stepping up to help kids in the community just in time for the holiday season.

The Capital City Rotary Club spent about $4000.00 giving 67 pairs of shoes to students of Webber Elementary School in a new initiative called “Happy Feet”.

In the past the Rotary Club has given away books, this year they wanted to make a bigger impact by giving away shoes.

The students arrived at Shoe Carnival in the Sandhills shopping center excited and ready to pick out their new shoes.

Teachers and social workers from the school joined the students as they walked around the store, assisting in helping pick out the perfect shoes for them.

When the students walked in, they were sized by the Shoe Carnival staff and told to pick out whatever they wanted.

After the students picked out their shoes, they headed to check out where they were greeted by the Rotary Club members who handed out goodies’ bags with motivational quotes in them.

Dr. Sommer Jones, Principal of Webber Elementary says “The pandemic has really hit our families hard over the past year and this is just another thing that will ease the stress that they have been experiencing”. With some students mentioning in prior conversations that they were given hand me downs, this was special for them to receive their own."

She went on to say, “We know already that when students look good, they feel good. We know that when they have on a new pair of shoes and a pair of shoes that fits, it increases their confidence and they’re very assured when they walk in the door and that’s what all these student will have when they leave today”