6-year-old boy attacked by dog saves his little sister

On July 9, Bridger Walker stood between his little sister and a charging dog.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 6-year-old Wyoming boy is being called a hero.

On July 9, Bridger Walker stood between his little sister and a charging dog.

Bridger was bit several times on his face and head, his aunt, Nikki Walker, said in an Instagram post.

After getting bit, Nikki Walker said her nephew grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe. "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," her nephew said.

Bridger needed about 90 stitches and is resting at home.

She said her family holds no bad feelings to the dog's owner.

"The dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident," said Walker.

Another hero even had a message for the brave 6-year-old.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, sent Bridger a heartfelt message.

Evans said he saw Bridger's story and saw what he did and called him a hero. Evans even promised to send him an authentic Captain America shield.

People have asked the family how they can help. The family said if anyone wants to make a financial donation to please donate to Wounded Warriors Project.

Bridger is a huge fan of science, especially geology. So if anyone wants to send him cool pictures of rocks -- they can send it to the address below.

Bridger Walker

P.O. Box 22141

Cheyenne, WY 82003

What other people are reading right now: