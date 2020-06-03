WATERVILLE, Maine — 7-year-old Emahleeah Frost was all smiles Friday, as she reunited with the people who saved her life.

"You were the strongest patient that I've ever come across," said paramedic Alex Johnson.

Last week, someone drove past her family's home and fired at least one shot at the building. A bullet went through the wall and hit Emah in the chest, while she was having an after school snack.

"It hurt more when I got shot," said Emah.

The bullet is still lodged near her spine, but after days in the hospital, she is able to walk and doctors said she should make a full recovery.

"She's back to her self. I love seeing her smile," said her mom Davina Petchonka.

Emah's ready to get back to her normal life.

"I want to go back to school and see my friends. They miss me," said Emah.

Even though what happened to her was scary, Emah's moving forward with the help of some new friends.

Her parents said she will likely be able to take off the brace in the summer. Doctors are also not going to remove the bullet anytime soon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The shooting suspect has not been identified.

RELATED: UPDATE: 7-year-old girl shot in Waterville released from hospital

RELATED: Maine man accused of shooting police officer arrested, set to appear in court

RELATED: Police officer shot in Waterville, lone gunman caught