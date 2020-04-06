Woman shares adorable video of baby sleeping with bulldog puppies

If you're needing a reason to smile today, just watch this video.
Sydney Billips shared this heartwarming video of her child sleeping alongside six newborn bulldog puppies.
Billips and her family are a military family with a French bulldog and English bulldog breeding business. They share family and litter updates on the BullySquadPlus Facebook and Instagram pages.
According to the Facebook page, these bulldog babies were born May 30. And, the mom is named Pants.
Do you have a cute video that could make others smile? Text it over to us and we might share it! Our number is 727-577-8522.
What other people are reading right now:
- Read George Floyd’s full autopsy report
- Chauvin charges elevated to 2nd-degree murder in Floyd's death, 3 other officers charged
- Gov. DeSantis says Phase 2 of reopening Florida begins Friday
- Co-owner of Tampa restaurant group resigns after suggesting protesters should be shot
- The will of 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis was forged, sheriff says
- Sarasota police officer on leave after kneeling on man's neck
- 'The Bible is not a prop': Church leaders condemn Trump visit
- Group takes down huge Confederate flag in Tampa
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter