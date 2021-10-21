Minnesota corn maze borrows all-terrain wheelchairs to make the fall tradition more accessible | Get Uplifted

The wheelchairs have five speeds and can go as fast as 3 miles per hour.

WASHINGTON — Corn mazes are a fun fall tradition, and one farm in Minnesota is doing its part to make sure more people get to experience it.

Fresh Acres Farm in Monticello, Minnesota, is borrowing all-terrain wheelchairs from a nearby hunting preserve to give people in wheelchairs a way to get into the maze. That includes 10-year-old Emme Kersten.

Her mom, Jessica, is just as excited to explore the maze as Emme.

"Once she got the hang of it, she had a blast. We want her to be able to have the same independence that other 10-year-olds have and, frankly, that a lot of us just take for granted." Jessica Kersten said.

The chairs, called Action Track chairs, have tracks instead of wheels, a suspension for rough terrain, and operate by joystick. They have five speeds and can travel up to three miles per hour.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.