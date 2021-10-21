x
Minnesota corn maze borrows all-terrain wheelchairs to make the fall tradition more accessible | Get Uplifted

The wheelchairs have five speeds and can go as fast as 3 miles per hour.

WASHINGTON — Corn mazes are a fun fall tradition, and one farm in Minnesota is doing its part to make sure more people get to experience it.

Fresh Acres Farm in Monticello, Minnesota, is borrowing all-terrain wheelchairs from a nearby hunting preserve to give people in wheelchairs a way to get into the maze. That includes 10-year-old Emme Kersten.

Her mom, Jessica, is just as excited to explore the maze as Emme.

"Once she got the hang of it, she had a blast. We want her to be able to have the same independence that other 10-year-olds have and, frankly, that a lot of us just take for granted." Jessica Kersten said.

The chairs, called Action Track chairs, have tracks instead of wheels, a suspension for rough terrain, and operate by joystick. They have five speeds and can travel up to three miles per hour. 

