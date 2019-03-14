CHARLESTON, S.C. — NBA superstar and Charlotte native Steph Curry touched the hearts of a South Carolina family this week and it had absolutely nothing to do with what he did on the basketball court.

Curry received a letter from 8-year-old Jackson Smoak, who said Curry is his favorite player. In the letter, Smoak said he wanted to surprise his dad with a pair of Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers. Unfortunately, he couldn't find his dad's size.

Not only did Curry come through with a pair of shoes for his dad, he surprised Jackson with a pair of his own matching Curry 6 sneakers.

"He's all the way on the other side of the coast, so I didn't think he would respond," Jackson told NBC affiliate WCBD. "But he did and here we are on TV."

Jackson's mom posted the news on Facebook and praised Curry for his generosity.

"What a moment we won't ever forget! Now THIS is how athletes make impressions!" Kayce Smoak wrote.

