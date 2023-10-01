This 82-year-old Walmart employee can finally retire thanks to a viral TikTok video

A western Maryland businessman raised more than $140,000 to help Butch Marion, 82, finally retire from Walmart.

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Amid all the anger and sadness in the world, sometimes a story comes along to remind you how many wonderful, generous people are still out there.

An 82-year-old Walmart cashier in La Vale, Maryland can finally retire because of the kindness of strangers.

Butch Marion, a Navy vet and widower, was putting in 40-hour weeks as everybody’s favorite cashier at the supercenter near Cumberland in the western part of the state, until he met Rory McCarty.

"He was working an 8-hour shift that day," McCarty said. "It just blew me away."

The chance encounter in the checkout line changed both their lives.

McCarty, who owns the Bug Boys pest company and has a big TikTok following, had heard about a woman raising money on GoFundMe to help working seniors retire.

“Now imagine if somebody raised that kind of money for you.” he told Butch on his first video about him.

"Is that for real?" Butch asked.

"You better believe it’s for real," McCarty responded.

He posted Butch’s story to GoFundMe, and donations rolled in. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 6,000 people had contributed more than $140,000 The message spread globally, with donations pouring in from Sweden, Germany and Brazil.

"I love you," Butch said through tears when McCarty presented him the first check for $108,682.

“Never in a million years thought it would go the way it did,” Butch told WUSA9 on Tuesday.

After 16 years at Walmart, Butch put in his two-week notice and retired. Butch and McCarty hope their story will inspire others

“If everybody could do like we seen happen, this would be one wonderful world,” Butch said.

"Anybody can do this," McCarty added.

So what's next for Butch after saying goodbye to Walmart?

"My plans are to go to Florida, see my kids and grandkids. Do quite a bit of fishing. Make a trip to Cancun, I think."

But then he’ll be back in Cumberland, spending time with old friends.